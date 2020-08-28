Over 1,000 backpacks, 500 boxes of food will be donated to those in need on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Over 1,000 backpacks and 500 boxes of food will be distributed to those in need on the city’s East Side this weekend.

The donations are all in honor of a woman known as “Mama Boone,” who devoted her life to caring for those who were less fortunate.

Verna Mae “Mama” Boone passed away more than 10 years ago. Her son, Reverend James Robinson, is continuing her legacy by giving back to his community.

Reverend Robinson organized the backpack and food drive with assistance from H-E-B and the San Antonio Food Bank, all in tribute to his mother who he says never got tired of helping anyone.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will happen at 1211 West Hein Road, which is off of Martin Luther King Drive.

In order to receive supplies, you must call the San Antonio Food Bank to register, at 210-431-8326.

