Man arrested after leading federal park ranger on chase, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A federal park ranger found himself in an unusual position Saturday after chasing down a man involved in an alleged shots fired incident.

The incident happened Saturday morning on Loop 410 South near Roosevelt and Moursund.

Police said the federal ranger pursued the suspect along the Loop 410 access road. However, the suspect then tried to make a turn and struck a curb, disabling his SUV, officials said.

The park ranger was then able to arrest the suspect. His identity has not yet been released.

According to police, an investigation is still underway to determine whether the man actually fired any gunshots.

SAPD is also looking into possible charges of evading a federal law enforcement officer.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

