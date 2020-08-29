Two San Antonio nurses help save diver’s life after shark attack in Florida, ABC News reports

Two San Antonio nurses are being deemed heroes after helping save the life of a spearfisherman who was attacked by a shark in Florida earlier this month, according to a report from ABC News.

The diver, 40, whose identity has not been released, was bitten by a shark when diving near Key Biscayne, the ABC report said.

People that were with the diver frantically flagged down a nearby charter fishing boat that was passing by for help, and as luck would have it, the boat had a group of nurses on board.

Among the group of medical professionals were two nurses from San Antonio’s Stone Oak Methodist Hospital— Christine Haines and Glaiza Martin —who helped save the man’s life, according to ABC.

The man’s arm was reportedly “mangled” and covered in blood from the shark attack, Haines told ABC.

“He was wearing a wet suit, but he had bite marks in about three different places,” Haines said. “He had muscle and skin hanging off. The teeth marks were in his hand and skin was hanging off. There was quite a lot of blood.”

Nurses were able to find a first-aid kit to assist in helping the diver, but their supplies were limited until they were able to seek additional help.

The captain of the boat called 9-1-1 and paramedics met the crew at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park soon after the incident, ABC reports.

The man is expected to recover.

