You can visit the San Antonio Zoo for just $8 on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for something fun and inexpensive to do on Monday, look no further!

The San Antonio Zoo is inviting you to enjoy the outdoors during Wild Connections at the Zoo!

San Antonio residents can enjoy the zoo exhibits for just $8 a person on Monday, Aug. 31.

The special admission price is courtesy of The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, the zoo said in a statement.

The discount is the zoo’s way of “showing gratitude toward residents of San Antonio, allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in a press release.

Discounted admission tickets can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate with proof of San Antonio residency.

For more info and a complete list of Locals Days, visit www.sazoo.org.

RELATED: Explore the San Antonio Zoo from your couch