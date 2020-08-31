Bexar County, San Antonio reports 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is reporting 46,401 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 110 cases on Sunday.

According to numbers posted on the city’s website, there are now 802 total COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, which is an increase of nine new deaths.

Hospitalizations in the area are still continuing in a downward trend, city numbers indicate.

City officials reported that 366 patients are hospitalized, 162 are in the intensive care unit and 103 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: