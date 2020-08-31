96ºF

Bexar County, San Antonio reports 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Nine additional deaths were announced

Cody King, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this March 17, 2020, a medical worker tests a person for the coronavirus at a drive-thru facility in San Antonio. Nobody can say with precise certainty how many coronavirus tests that the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need before those leagues can resume playing games. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is reporting 46,401 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 110 cases on Sunday.

According to numbers posted on the city’s website, there are now 802 total COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, which is an increase of nine new deaths.

Hospitalizations in the area are still continuing in a downward trend, city numbers indicate.

City officials reported that 366 patients are hospitalized, 162 are in the intensive care unit and 103 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

