Neighbor: Shooting victim was crying, ‘Help me! Help me!’

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police officers who responded to the sound of gunshots in a West side neighborhood early Monday quickly found a woman who had been the target of that gunfire.

Woman found shot multiple times near stolen vehicle on West Side, police say

They said she suffered gunshot wounds in her arms and chest.

As the officers were responding to the initial calls from the 300 block of Marquette, they received another 911 call from a home just down the street, on Notre Dame.

Jacob Escobedo says he slept through the gunshots, but woke up after hearing someone pounding on his front door.

“You could hear somebody outside,” he said. “You could tell that she was saying, ‘Help me! Help me!’’

Escobedo said only after officers arrived did he find out that the woman who was banging on his door had been shot.

“It looks like she had stumbled,” Escobedo said, pointing to a spot on the street. “She seemed a little delirious.”

When officers found her, she had collapsed in his driveway, bleeding from her wounds.

Police said the woman was in critical condition as paramedics rushed her to a hospital.

Marquette Street, Notre Dame Drive shooting image. (KSAT)

Although they say she was unable to tell them much, they were able to learn more about what happened from surveillance video.

Officers said the video shows two men getting out of a car, running after the woman and shooting her.

They said the men then went back and picked up their own shell casings before running off.

Investigators later found the shell casings in a nearby alley.

They also recovered the car the men were in, which turned out to be stolen.

Police did not release a description of the men who they saw on surveillance video.

“It was insane,” said Escobedo said of the violence, which has left him shaken.

He said it also has left him wondering why it happened just steps from his front door.