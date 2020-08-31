Roaches in the kitchen, peeled bananas in soiled container found at North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant north of downtown was cited by health officials this month after roaches were found in its kitchen and peeled bananas were being kept inside a container with heavy food debris.

Antojitos Hondurenos, located in the 2500 block of Blanco Road, received a score of 82 after racking up demerits that also included containers of food being stored on the floor and food being covered and stored in take out bags.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Big Lou’s Pizza, 2048 S. W.W. White Rd., 100

Blanco BBQ, 13259 Blanco Rd., 100

Mia’s Mexican Grill, 11739 Bandera Rd., 100

La Flor De Michoacan, 4707 Rigsby Ave., 99

Cabo Bob’s, 847 NE Loop 410, 98

County Line, 111 W. Crockett St., 97

Ray-Ray Tex Mex, 346 E. Mitchell St., 97

Sazon Mexican Cafe, 9822 Potranco Rd., 97

Fruteria Los Trejo, 10309 Perrin Beitel, 95

Wok Inn Asian Restaurant, 2230 SE Military Dr., 94

Arturo’s Cafe, 3610 S. Presa St., 93

Taco Palenque, 1002 NE Loop 410, 93

Ximena’s Mexican Restaurant, 503 W. Mitchell St., 93

Chin San Chinese Restaurant, 13239 Nacogdoches Rd., 92

Little Tokyo, 849 E. Commerce St., 92

Plaza’s Mexican Restaurant, 1516 Basse Rd., 90

Las Palapas, 5603 W. FM 1604 North, 88

Jim’s Coffee Shop, 2630 NE Loop 410, 87

Damasco Mediterranean Buffet, 4841 Fredericksburg Rd., 85

El Capitan Mariscos & Taqueria, 4310 Vance Jackson, 84

Antojitos Hondurenos, 2502 Blanco Rd., 82

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

