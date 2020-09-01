Pair try to rob woman while she slept in car with son, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two men who tried to steal a woman’s possessions while she slept in a car.

The incident occurred Aug. 11 just before 1 a.m. in the 8700 block of I-35 South.

According to police, the 43-year-old woman had fallen asleep with her son while waiting for help to change a flat tire. That’s when, police said, the suspects reached into the victim’s vehicle and began stealing items.

Police said the victim woke to the suspects attempting to steal and attempted to fight them off. The men then fled on foot.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.