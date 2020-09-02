Downtown San Antonio bar owner charged in violent attack on family member

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a downtown San Antonio bar faces a long list of felony charges after police said he broke into a home and violently assaulted a family member Tuesday.

Jonathan Villanueva, 54, faces felony charges of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault, violation of a protective order and family violence-2nd after being taken into custody by San Antonio police.

Villanueva owns Basement Bar & Lounge, a nightclub on Losoya Street near the River Walk.

A warrant for Villanueva’s arrest states that he forced his way into a home and punched a female family member in the face and head before wrapping his arm around her neck and choking her.

The alleged victim, who told investigators she eventually passed out, said she saw her daughter punching Villanueva in an effort to make him let her go.

Records show Villanueva was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was interviewed by KSAT in June, after rioters had damaged many downtown businesses including his.

Villanueva was being held in jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $47,000.