Teen who died in accidental shooting at NE Side home identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a Northeast Side home as Deadrian Walker.

San Antonio police described the shooting that happened early Wednesday morning as “accidental.”

Officers found Walker inside a home in the 5100 block of Village Creek around 5 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police at the scene said it appeared he was with at least one teenage girl when he was shot.

They said one or both of the teens had been handling or playing with a handgun when it went off.

Although police knew early on that Walker had died from his wounds, they asked reporters to withhold that information while they conducted their investigation, which included talking to people inside the home.

Police took two teenage girls in for questioning.

Officers also recovered the handgun that they said did not belong to any adults in the home.

Police said they spoke to a woman at the home who told them she was not even aware that Walker, who did not live in the home, was visiting.

The woman said she was asleep when the shooting happened.

Although investigators said the shooting appeared to be accidental, they were not able to say whether Walker or someone else pulled the trigger.

They said the case is still under investigation.