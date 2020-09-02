VIA to livestream transit town hall at 7 p.m. with San Antonio leaders

SAN ANTONIO – VIA will be hosting a live town hall Wednesday night to talk about the future of transit in the San Antonio area.

Residents can register to participate in the call at KeepSAMoving.com or by texting the word VIA to 833-898-5483. Registrants will receive a call shortly before the event goes live and can submit questions for our panelists while on the line.

The Keep SA Moving telephone Town Hall event will feature the following speakers:

Athalie Malone, VIA Board Trustee

Jane Paccione, San Anotonio Area Foundation

Melanie Cawthon, disAbILITYSA

The speakers will discuss the importance of providing essential mobility through robust public transit for people with disabilities.