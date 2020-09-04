Affidavit: Man stalked, sent lewd photos to woman he met at elementary school 2+ years ago

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a 53-year-old man who they say harassed, stalked and sent nude photos to a woman who he met while visiting a relative at a local elementary school.

Online jail records show Antonio Rodriguez has been charged with stalking in regards to the conduct that began in February 2018, when he met the woman who was a secretary at the campus.

The woman told police that she met Rodriguez when he would sign-in at the front office to see the relative for lunch, or to pick up or drop off the student, an arrest affidavit states. She said they had never been romantically involved and they never met outside of the school, the affidavit states.

Rodriguez first started to bring the woman cough drops and over the months began to send “unwanted gifts” like flowers, pizza and Edible Arrangements, police said. Investigators say he would watch the woman as she worked, and coworkers believed he was taking pictures of her while she wasn’t looking.

The affidavit states the woman was uncomfortable around him and tried to avoid him. She entered a new job at a separate elementary school in December 2019 and began receiving emails from the suspect the following spring.

Investigators said Rodriguez was able to obtain the woman’s email and home address through Google. By May, the suspect had sent her unwanted gifts and hundreds of emails, some which contained porn, his “sexual desires” and photos of himself nude, the affidavit states.

SAPD officers responded to the report of lewd conduct on Aug. 26, and Rodriguez gave a statement days later. The affidavit states he admitted to sending the woman explicit photos, driving by her home and “sitting outside of her place of employment hoping to catch a glance of her.”

He estimated he sent her 15-20 emails a day, police said.

A protective order was issued on Monday, the affidavit states, but Rodriguez later sent the woman an email with the text “????”

Booking records show he was arrested Thursday. Stalking is a third-degree felony.