Man shot twice during dispute over car parts, Schertz police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument over vehicle parts led to a shooting late Thursday in Schertz, police said.

Schertz police officers responded to the incident at 10:45 p.m. in the 11400 block of FM 1518 and found a man in his 30s who had been shot twice.

The man was shot in the upper area of each leg and transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting victim said he and the suspect, who is in his 40s, were having a “heated argument” over car parts when the suspect pulled out a handgun. Police said he shot the man twice before fleeing in a gray Nissan Xterra SUV.

Schertz police are investigating the situation. It is unclear what charges the suspect is facing.