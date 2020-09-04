San Antonio sends emergency alert to residents ahead of Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – With the final major holiday of the summer approaching, San Antonio officials are reminding citizens of potential COVID-19 dangers if residents let down their guard during Labor Day celebrations.

An emergency alert was sent to all cell phones in Bexar County by the San Antonio-Bexar County Office of Emergency Management at 5 p.m., Friday, urging all residents to protect themselves and others from the virus.

An emergency alert was sent to all cell phones in Bexar County by the San Antonio-Bexar County Office of Emergency Management at 5 p.m., Friday, urging all residents to protect themselves and others from the virus. (KSAT)

The best way to protect yourself and mitigate the spread is by abiding by local health guidelines in place, such as wearing face coverings, not gathering in large crowds and social distancing, city leaders have said.

Although COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have decreased in the area in the last month or so, city leaders are still concerned we can see an uptick in the coming weeks from the Labor Day holiday weekend.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued another plea on social media earlier this week, warning residents to stay safe during the holiday weekend.

“We can’t let our Labor Day mirror the Fourth of July,” he said, referring to a time period when Texas was setting new records for virus cases and hospitalizations. “Things are moving in the right direction, but we’ve seen first-hand how quickly they can turn around.”

To help encourage social distancing, city parks will stay closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday- 5 a.m. Tuesday, and county parks will stay closed from 9 p.m. Friday-9 a.m. Tuesday.

Running, walking and biking will be allowed on trails.

To learn more about what you can to do stay safe during Labor day weekend, click here.