Sheriff’s office seeks missing woman, 40, last seen in far north Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 40-year-old woman last seen in far north Bexar County.

Sandy Cisneros was last spotted at her home in the 4000 block of Bay Shore around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Cisneros is 5 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a noticeable scar on her forehead, officials say.

Cisneros was last seen wearing black leggings, white sandals and a pink long-sleeved T-shirt.

Her vehicle is a silver Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO AT 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.