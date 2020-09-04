76ºF

Sheriff’s office seeks missing woman, 40, last seen in far north Bexar County

Sandy Cisneros last seen Tuesday night at her home in 4000 block of Bay Shore

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 40-year-old woman last seen in far north Bexar County.

Sandy Cisneros was last spotted at her home in the 4000 block of Bay Shore around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Cisneros is 5 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a noticeable scar on her forehead, officials say.

Cisneros was last seen wearing black leggings, white sandals and a pink long-sleeved T-shirt.

Her vehicle is a silver Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO AT 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

