Suspect ran over man, struck 2 vehicles as he fled, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after San Antonio police say he ran over another man early Friday morning.

Police said Jose Alex De Luna, 30, began arguing with a 40-year-old man who was visiting a woman at a home in the 4800 block of Birdie Lane.

De Luna and the man then began to walk to their cars, but the argument continued and De Luna ran over the man with his vehicle, police said.

De Luna then reversed his vehicle and struck two cars that were parked nearby, police said.

He drove off but was arrested at his home before 3 a.m. Friday, booking records show.

Police said the victim suffered a leg injury and was transported to University Hospital.