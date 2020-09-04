Take a virtual tour of $1.3 million waterfront property in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – You can take a virtual walkthrough another million-dollar home in Boerne - this one is a waterfront property right off Cibolo Creek.

The $1.295 million listing sits on 3/4 of an acre and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The home, located at 204 Evergreen Street, is roughly 4,089 square feet.

“The original front house was built in the early 50s and has been restored and updated for modern use while retaining its cottage-like charm and character,” according to the listing.

The front portion of the home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The back portion of the home was constructed in 2006 and has a primary bedroom that overlooks the pool and spa area.

Legacy Broker Group sent photos and video, courtesy Mr Hevia Photography, to KSAT.

The home features restored pecan and long-leaf pine floors, a 14-foot-tall stone fireplace and a pool.

