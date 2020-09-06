City of Boerne adjusts operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BOERNE, Texas – The City of Boerne is adjusting its operations at City Hall and the Utilities Building after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.

The employee that tested positive for the coronavirus works in the city’s customer service and billing department; however, city officials believe the risk of exposure is low since all employees are required to wear face masks when interacting with coworkers and the public.

Glass partitions are also utilized between residents and customer representatives during transactions, which is another reason why city officials believe the exposure risk is low.

City Hall offices will be disinfected beginning Monday, but will not impact services, as it is a holiday, officials said in a release. There are also other health protocols the city is following, as it had another positive case earlier this spring.

“We will be scaling down operations at City Hall until our contact tracing is complete,” City Manager Ben Thatcher said in a statement. “We are open to the public, and temperature checking is required along with a facial covering.”

The changes in operations at City Hall for the time being include closing customer service windows to walk-in customers and changes in staffing.

City officials say payments can still be made online, over the phone or at a drop box in the City Hall parking lot.

“While we do not expect the public to have any impact to their services, we appreciate their patience during this time,” Thatcher said in a statement.

