SAPD: Man shot in the back while at home with his wife on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after San Antonio police say he was shot in the back while inside of his home with his wife.

The drive-by shooting happened at 10:10 p.m., Saturday, in the 1000 block of Center Street.

Police said a white Kia drove up to the home and opened fire, striking the 64-year-old man in the back.

The man and his wife told police they were unsure of why they were shot at. The man was later taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center and is in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. No other description of the suspect or vehicle is currently available.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

