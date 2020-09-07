84ºF

Bexar County, San Antonio reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

Six of the deaths are from the last 14 days; 49 of them are from backlog

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sunday.

Health officials announced 47,543 total COVID-19 cases and 978 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 228 new cases. Eighty five new deaths were reported today, some of which are from a backlog.

Six of the 85 deaths have occurred within the last 14 days and 49 deaths are ranging April 14-August 18, 2020, according to the city’s website. A total of 172 deaths are from congregate settings.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 157.

According to COVID-19 numbers posted on the city’s website, a total of 306 patients are hospitalized, 141 are in the intensive care unit and 83 are on ventilators.

There are 18% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

