Bexar County, San Antonio reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sunday.

Health officials announced 47,543 total COVID-19 cases and 978 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 228 new cases. Eighty five new deaths were reported today, some of which are from a backlog.

Six of the 85 deaths have occurred within the last 14 days and 49 deaths are ranging April 14-August 18, 2020, according to the city’s website. A total of 172 deaths are from congregate settings.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 157.

According to COVID-19 numbers posted on the city’s website, a total of 306 patients are hospitalized, 141 are in the intensive care unit and 83 are on ventilators.

There are 18% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.