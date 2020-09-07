Man shot after intervening in fight between his mother, another man, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting Sunday night on the Southeast Side.

Police said a man and a woman were arguing around 10:40 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, near Pecan Valley Drive and Interstate Highway 37.

At some point during the argument, a son of the woman began to argue with the man for yelling at his mother, and the two men started fighting, police said.

The man left and returned shortly with another person, who shot the woman’s son, police said. The two men drove off.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the men’s whereabouts are asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department.

