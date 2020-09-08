Police searching for robbers involved in 2 separate home invasions

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two groups of robbers involved in separate home invasions.

In one case, a man was stabbed in his back by one of the people who barged into his Southwest Side home.

The 43-year-old victim told police that a woman initially knocked on his door around 11 p.m. Monday. However, when he opened it, two men forced their way inside, saying they were going to “steal his (expletive),” a police report said.

Man attacked during home invasion on Southwest Side, police say

During the confrontation, the victim suffered a stab wound to his back.

Paramedics checked him out at the scene, then took him to a hospital.

The robbers left the home before officers arrived, taking with them some of the victim’s belongings, including a laptop computer and cash.

A few hours after they wrapped up that case, police received a call from another man on the Northwest side of town.

According to a police report, that man told officers he heard a knock on the side of his home, then saw three men who he didn’t know barge into his home with guns.

He said at one point, one of them held a gun to his head.

The would-be robbers left empty-handed, the man said, when he screamed for help.

The report said they were last seen climbing into a four-door car.

Police so far have not made any arrests in either case.