San Antonio man killed in 6-vehicle crash in San Marcos, alcohol may be a factor, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was killed in a six-vehicle crash in San Marcos over the weekend, which police believe may have been caused by alcohol.

David Hollinbeck, 61, was driving a 2020 Ford F150 when his truck was struck head-on around 1 p.m. Sunday on West Wonder World Drive and Purgatory Creek Bridge, according to the City of San Marcos.

Officials said a San Marcos man in a silver 2011 Ford F250 was traveling westbound on Wonder World Drive when he drifted to the right, side-swiped a Nissan Rogue, and then drifted left into oncoming traffic.

The F250 struck Hollinbeck’s truck, as well as a Chevrolet Silverado, a 2018 Mazda CX9 and a 2012 Nissan Altima, authorities said.

Hollinbeck died in the wreck, and the drivers and passengers of the vehicles that were struck head-on were transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. Several had serious but not life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Hollinbeck’s wife was also taken to the hospital and was released on Sunday.

The roadway was closed as police investigated the crash. The Collision Investigation Team believes alcohol was a factor, according to city officials.

Officials are awaiting the toxicology results of the driver who caused the accident. “Additional warrants may be forthcoming,” the city said.

Sunday’s fatality marks the 13th roadway death for San Marcos.

“As of this incident, San Marcos has experienced the highest number of traffic fatalities in a single year since 2012 when the City counted 13 fatalities total for the year,” the city said.