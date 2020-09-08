Teen shot, killed during argument identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old who was fatally shot at a Northwest Side apartment complex has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ian Harrison died after he was shot in the torso around 10:40 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Cinnamon Creek Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road.

A woman at the scene told police an argument between Harrison and the suspect began, and they began tussling over a gun, according to SAPD.

Harrison was shot and died at the scene.

The suspect, 17, was still at the location when officers arrived. He was detained when he came out of the apartment.

He has not been identified by police.

It appears the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.