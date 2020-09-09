Man robbed victim at gunpoint inside their home, left with cash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is accused of entering a person’s home, pulling out a gun and demanding their cash.

Crime Stoppers says the aggravated robbery occurred on Aug. 11 at a home in the 3400 block of Action Lane on the Southeast Side.

The suspect went into the victim’s home with consent, police said, and robbed them at gunpoint. He left with cash and fled in a blue four-door sedan.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP, visiting www.sacrimestoppers.com/ or using the P3 Tips app.