Reward offered for info on man who pulled gun on store employee, stole cash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say pulled out a gun on a store clerk and demanded money.

The robbery occurred on the morning of Aug. 27 at a 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of Hildebrand Avenue on the Northwest Side, according to Crime Stoppers.

The man had entered the store, approached the clerk and pulled out a gun, police said. He demanded money, which the clerk complied to, and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP, visiting www.sacrimestoppers.com/ or using the P3 Tips app.

Read also: