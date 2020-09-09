77ºF

Local News

Reward offered for info on man who pulled gun on store employee, stole cash

Suspect fled with unknown amount of cash, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Crime Stoppers, Northwest Side
SAPD says a robbery occurred on the morning of Aug. 27 at a 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of Hildebrand Avenue on the Northwest Side.
SAPD says a robbery occurred on the morning of Aug. 27 at a 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of Hildebrand Avenue on the Northwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say pulled out a gun on a store clerk and demanded money.

The robbery occurred on the morning of Aug. 27 at a 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of Hildebrand Avenue on the Northwest Side, according to Crime Stoppers.

The man had entered the store, approached the clerk and pulled out a gun, police said. He demanded money, which the clerk complied to, and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP, visiting www.sacrimestoppers.com/ or using the P3 Tips app.

Read also:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: