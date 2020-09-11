Funeral plans in limbo for handyman killed in crash on Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a 26--year-old man who was killed in a car crash is remembering him for his love of his girlfriend and fishing.

Joel Bustamante was on his way to work and school Wednesday morning when his car hydroplaned into two other vehicles on Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway, killing him. Police said weather was a factor.

“We both told everybody, ‘Yeah, you’re lying to us here. Stop lying.’ And then, you know, it’s true,” said Bustamante’s sister, Ashley Reusser, during an interview Friday alongside her brother, Michael Ynostrosa.

The surviving siblings are still trying to come to grips with the sudden loss of their brother, who they considered a handyman. They said Bustamante was looking forward to a new chapter in his life. Now, they’re recalling his final moments.

“He was on his way to work, but he was also going to school, as well, to be an electrician,” Reusser said. “I had no words at all. I couldn’t say anything. To be honest,” Ynostrosa said.

As the reality of Bustamante’s death settles in, his loved ones are trying hard to focus on his big personality and the happy moments they shared.

“He loved going out fishing. He loved his girlfriend. And they were two peas in a pod,” Reusser said. "It’s gonna be hard without him just because he was kind of our third wheel.

Bustamante leaves behind his girlfriend of five years and two dogs.

Because Bustamante hadn’t worked for his employer long, he didn’t quality for life insurance yet. In an effort to offset funeral costs, the family is holding a barbecue plate sale on Saturday starting at noon at the Corner Mart on Blanco Road.

RELATED: Driver killed in crash on Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway identified