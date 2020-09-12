San Antonio native hopes to reimagine what heroes look like with new children’s book

SAN ANTONIO – Simran Jeet Singh hopes that his new children’s book can help society redefine what heroes look like.

Singh’s book is titled: Fauja Singh Keeps Going. It’s based on the first 100-year-old person to run a marathon.

“And so, here’s a man who is an immigrant. He is elderly. He has dealt with disability. He wears a turban. He has a long beard. Right, all of these things that we don’t typically think of when we think about our heroes,” the San Antonio native said.

Singh says he hopes the book can teach children to “learn to see the humanity in everyone that they encounter.”

“And I think part of what I’m really trying to do here is to show people who are not used to being represented that their stories matter,” he said.

