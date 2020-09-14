Investigators working to determine cause of fire at West Side flower shop

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a West Side flower shop overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to a fire at Paradise Flowers in the 1600 block of Castroville Road after receiving word of a suspicious fire.

Firefighters said originally a gas can was found in the back of the building but investigators now believe it may have started due to bad wiring.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause. No one was inside the building.

Fire officials said damage to the building is estimated at $35,000.