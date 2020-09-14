Man found shot multiple times on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times on the city’s West Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of East Quill Drive and Donaldson Avenue not far from Bandera Road after receiving reports of a person injured in the middle of the street.

According to police, the man told officers that he was shot by someone three times. Investigators found a towel, sunglasses and a backpack at the scene that may also be linked to the shooting.

Police said there is no evidence of gunshots on the scene and no neighbors called 911 for gunfire, leading them to believe he may have been shot somewhere else and dumped there.

The victim was was taken to University Hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. His name and age were not given.

So far, no arrests have been made. A description of the shooter was not released.