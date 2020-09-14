NW Side Mexican restaurant written up for dirty ice machine, food containers stored on floor

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side Mexican restaurant was ordered to go through a reinspection late last month after being cited for having a dirty ice machine and food containers stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.

Jalisco Grill, located in the 6500 block of Babcock Road, received a score of 84 while racking up other violations that included a lack of labels on food items in a cooler and raw food stored above ready to eat items.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Herb-N-Juice Bar, 1502 S. Flores St., 100

Medina River Coffee, 11825 West Ave., 100

Rosella Coffee Company, 203 E. Jones Ave., 100

Yummi Japanese Restaurant, 24165 IH 10 West, 100

Kogi Korean Grill, 12651 Vance Jackson, 98

La Crawfish, 1518 Austin Hwy., 98

Botika, 303 Pearl Pkwy., 97

Full House Chinese Restaurant, 2860 Thousand Oaks, 97

Rock San, 5238 De Zavala Rd., 97

China Bistro, 6387 Babcock Rd., 96

Saffron Persian Cuisine, 8846 Huebner Rd., 95

Wendy’s, 10926 Culebra Rd., 93

Chart House Restaurant, 701 Bowie St., 92

Abuela’s Mexican Restaurant, 2313 NW Military Hwy., 91

The Point Panaderia, 9735 IH 35 North, 91

El Palacio Mexican Restaurant, 6737 S. Flores St., 90

Andy’s Ice House, 4715 Roosevelt Ave., 89

Taqueria Jalisco, 5527 Babcock Rd., 87

Walters Food Mart, 2106 Burnet St., 86

Jalisco Grill, 6560 Babcock Rd., 84

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

