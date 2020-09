SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a big rig on the city’s Northeast Side.

Officials said the 18-wheeler was exiting I-35 when the truck is believed to have suffered a possible brake failure. The truck crashed into two cars near Thousand Oaks Drive.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident, officials said.