VIA bus driver dies after battle with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit announced Monday that a bus driver with the company has died after a battle COVID-19.

VIA said bus operator Harvey A. Fauria died Thursday. He was with VIA for five years.

Friends and co-workers described Fauria as an “easy-going, charismatic man.”

Fauria is remembered by his friends and family as a man with a “smile bigger than life,” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt said in the Facebook post.

“Mr. Fauria is being remembered as a well-liked and respected employee of five years,” Arndt said in the Facebook post.

VIA asked patrons to keep family and friends of Fauria in their thoughts and help honor frontline workers and slow the spread of the coronavirus by observing safety precautions.

Read the full statement from Arndt below:

