2 displaced after electrical fire damages West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – One person was rescued from a home that erupted in flames early Wednesday on the West Side.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Fridell Street, not far from Commerce and SW 36th streets.

Family members said a man had just left to pick up food and returned to see the house on fire.

His brother was still inside the house but neighbors were able to wake him up and get him out safely, the homeowner said.

No one was injured and everyone was able to leave safely.

At one point, up to 11 SAFD units responded to the fire, and flames were knocked down within 20 minutes.

SAFD said the fire started in a back bedroom. They believe it was caused by too many electrical appliances plugged into an outlet, including an air conditioning window unit.

The fire caused about $20,000 worth of damage.

The two men are displaced but family members will be able to help them with a place to stay for the time being.