Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after East Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police say.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 2100 block of Burnet Street on Tuesday night. They said they think the victim was shot about two blocks from the location where he was found.

Police said they found an abandoned car with two bullet holes two blocks away from Walter Food Mart, where they found the victim.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police say they have not tied any suspects to the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update this article when more details become available.

