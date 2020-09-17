Border Patrol agent accused of depriving woman’s civil rights

A Border Patrol agent in South Texas is facing federal charges after she allegedly deprived a citizen of her civil rights, according to prosecutors in the Southern District of Texas.

Adriana Gandarilla, a senior Border Patrol supervisor with 19 years of experience, is set to make her initial court appearance on Friday.

On May 6, 2018, a woman living in La Joya began recording the agency’s law enforcement activities that took place at her residence, according to court documents.

Gandarilla allegedly commanded the woman to stop recording before forcefully grabbing the woman by her neck and arms, according to the court document.

Gandarilla “willfully deprived (the woman) of the rights, protected and secured by the United States Constitution, to record public officials engaged in the public discharge of their duties,” according to the court filing.

If convicted of the civil rights charge, Gandarilla faces a fine up to $100,000 and a year in federal prison.