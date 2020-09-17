Fire damages food mart on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a South Side food mart overnight.

The fire was called in just before 1 a.m. at the Gadi Food Mart in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the right corner of the store.

Fire officials said they were able to put out the fire quickly and without incident. A witness said someone might be in the building, but it was cleared by firefighters during a search.

Damage to the building is estimated at $750,000.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.