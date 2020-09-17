San Antonio police seek help finding girl, 14, reported missing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing.

Police said Zoey Anastasia Salazar, 14, was last seen in the 4800 block of Castle Arms.

Salazar is described by police as about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, is left-handed, and has brown eyes and curly, mid back-length brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray biker shorts and pink socks.

Salazar was also wearing a silver ring on her right hand and a silver necklace with the name Jayden, police said.

Anyone who has seen Salazar is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.