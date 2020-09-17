89ºF

Local News

San Antonio police seek help finding girl, 14, reported missing

Police searching for Zoey Anastasia Salazar

Tags: San Antonio, missing
Zoey Anastasia Salazar, 14, was last seen in the 4800 block of Castle Arms.
Zoey Anastasia Salazar, 14, was last seen in the 4800 block of Castle Arms. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing.

Police said Zoey Anastasia Salazar, 14, was last seen in the 4800 block of Castle Arms.

Salazar is described by police as about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, is left-handed, and has brown eyes and curly, mid back-length brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray biker shorts and pink socks.

Salazar was also wearing a silver ring on her right hand and a silver necklace with the name Jayden, police said.

Anyone who has seen Salazar is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.