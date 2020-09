SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with shooting his sister on Wednesday.

FIRST REPORT: Man shoots sister multiple times; victim headed to surgery, San Antonio police say

Fabian Rene Arredondo is accused of shooting his sister at a home in the 1300 block of Mission Grande.

Arredondo is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.