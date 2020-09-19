Northeast Side standoff ends after 4 hours; suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police successfully negotiated with a man on the Northeast Side on Saturday, ending a four-hour-long standoff at an apartment complex parking lot.

The standoff happened at a Northeast Side apartment complex, near Park Crossing. Police say they received a call from the man’s girlfriend, who lives at the complex, and said the man showed up to her home after she had filed a protective order against him.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was discovered by police inside of a car near the complex. Police say he remained in his vehicle and threatened to kill himself.

Police were able to successfully negotiate with the suspect during the standoff. No one was hurt during the standoff, police say.

The suspect will undergo a psychiatric evaluation, police say.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article with more details as they become available.

