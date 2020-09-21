Driver flees after crashing vehicle into Southeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who crashed their vehicle into a Southeast Side home early Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 3030 block of East Southcross, not far from Goliad Road and Interstate 37.

According to police, the male driver for an unknown reason lost control of their vehicle and overcorrected, hitting the front of the home.

Police said the unidentified driver fled on foot. No one inside the house was hurt.

Authorities for the time being put a tarp over the damage until things can get repaired.

The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.