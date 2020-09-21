Flattering comments over woman leads to stabbing on Northeast Side of San Antonio, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman walked out of an apartment early Monday to find her common-law husband stabbed following an argument at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side.

Police said the woman told officers that she and her husband were walking outside the Siegal Suites apartments off Interstate 35 near Binz-Engleman Road around 2 a.m. when two men made flattering comments about her.

Moments later, an argument ensued between the victim and the men, police said.

The woman went inside an apartment and when she returned she found the victim stabbed and the two suspects driving away.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the men.