San Antonio man arrested after he punches boy over watching video game, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police said he punched a boy while he was watching a video game, an arrest affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the boy was watching a video of “Minecraft” on Saturday when Hervens Pierre got angry and punched the victim in the forehead, back and stomach.

Moments later, the boy’s mother came to shield her son from Pierre when the suspect hit her too, the affidavit said.

The woman was able to get her and the boy to safety and called police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pierre and he was arrested.

He is charged with injury to a child.

