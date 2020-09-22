Man accused of stealing driver’s car at San Antonio car wash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed a driver of his car last month.

The man approached the driver at 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Zip In Car Wash at 402 Delmar and showed a weapon, according to Crime Stoppers.

The man demanded the 51-year-old driver’s vehicle, and the driver complied. Police said the man then fled in the black car.

The type of weapon used in the alleged robbery was not disclosed.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person involved. Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127” with the tip to 274637, or by downloading the P3 Tips App.