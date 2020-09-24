SAPD: Man sexually assaulted young girl for years, relative walked in on abuse

SAN ANTONIO – A 39-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a girl for several years before a relative walked in on an assault, San Antonio police said.

An arrest affidavit states the child’s female relative walked in on Frank Simon Lopez masturbating with the victim in the same room on May 14.

The woman called police, who interviewed the victim and Lopez, the affidavit states. Lopez denied the allegations but admitted he had slept in the same bed as the victim, according to investigators with SAPD’s special victims unit.

At the time, police said, the victim told officers Lopez did not commit sexual acts, but on Aug. 25 she told her father about the assaults.

The girl told investigators that the man began assaulting her five years ago, the affidavit states. The assaults lasted until her relative walked in on Lopez masturbating on May 14, police said.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Lopez was arrested Wednesday and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

His bond was set at $75,000, records show.