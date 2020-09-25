North Side home undergoing renovations damaged by fire

SAN ANTONIO – A far North Side home undergoing renovations was damaged by a fire early Friday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 6400 block of Prime Time, not far from Toepperwein Road and Nacogdoches Road.

Forest Fouch, captain with the San Antonio Fire Department said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and that they were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Authorities said the fire was contained to one bedroom but that the second floor had severe smoke damage where remodeling was taking place.

Fauch said the house did not have working smoke detectors, but that everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Arson investigators have been called in to determine the exact cause. A damage estimate was not released.