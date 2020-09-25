San Marcos man shot while buying pressure washer; suspect arrested

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man was shot in the back while buying a pressure washer from a friend, San Marcos police said.

Police received a call around 7:55 p.m. Sunday from someone who said two men had fled the scene after shooting the victim in the back.

When officers arrived at a home on Armstrong Street, the victim had a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a news release, the victim would only tell officers that he was buying a pressure washer from his friend when the shooting occurred.

One man fled on foot but was located shortly as he tried to leave the neighborhood on foot, police said. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The other man, 28-year-old Luis Jordan Sanchez, was arrested early Monday morning after a routine traffic stop. The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was located in his vehicle, along with narcotics, police said.

