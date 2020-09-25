SAPD: Girl, 8, sexually assaulted while at friend’s house, man arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl as she visited a friend’s home, according to San Antonio police.

Lucas Villarreal, 24, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, according to Bexar County Jail records.

An arrest affidavit revealed the girl went to her friend’s house on Wednesday and the sexual assault occurred in his bedroom. The girl told police everyone else in the house was in the living room.

The following day, police said, the girl told her sister about the sexual assault and the sister then called 911.

SAPD officers were able to locate Villarreal’s house based on the description the girl gave them, the affidavit states.

Investigators said they found the home on Google Earth and knew the suspect based “on previous dealings with him.”

His bond was set at $65,000.