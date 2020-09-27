Woman hospitalized after South Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after a shooting broke out on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., Sunday, in the 10000 block of Ruidosa Street.

Police said a man and woman were arguing when the man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her.

That’s when the woman’s 15-year-old son interfered and got into a physical altercation with the man, SAPD said.

During the struggle, the man’s gun went off and hit the woman in the thigh, according to officials.

The woman was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made in the incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

