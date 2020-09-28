Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

The election is getting nearer and professional wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced who he is backing in November.

Johnson took to Twitter Sunday to announce his endorsement and said although he’s voted for candidates in both political parties in the past, he said he’s already made his decision for this year’s election.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

The actor included a video in his social media post, where he had a virtual conversation with Biden and Harris, sharing his endorsement.

Johnson said in the video that he has never publically endorsed a vice presidential or presidential candidate until now.

“I have been a lucky guy over the years in my life and my career to have been involved and participated in some real defining moments," Johnson said in the video. “You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led, in my opinion with great passion, and heart, and drive, but also soul.”

He then turned to Kamala in the video and said she has the experience he believes is needed in the role of vice president.

“Kamala... You have been an attorney, a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. Senator, smart, tough - I’ve seen you in those hearings,” Johnson said. “In my opinion, you are a certified bada**.”

As of Sunday evening, Johnson’s video had nearly 9 million views and counting and over 310,000 likes.

Biden also posted to Facebook, thanking Johnson for his support. His full statement can be read below:

“Thank you, Dwayne The Rock Johnson for your support at this critical moment for our nation. You said it best: This election is about earning the respect of the American people. It’s about decency. It’s about electing leaders who tell the truth. Thanks again, DJ. Next time we’re talking cars.”

RELATED: Who is Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate?